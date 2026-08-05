Multiple people killed in mass shooting in North Carolina, US

Multiple people were killed and at least one other person was injured in a mass shooting in Prospect Hill, North Carolina, on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded shortly before 8 am local time (1200GMT) to a report of a shooting at a residence on Brooks Road, where they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

One person was taken to Duke University Hospital, while several others were pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the shooting occurred at about 8.30 am local time (1230GMT) and that state investigators joined local deputies and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at the scene.

Crime scene investigators are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, while authorities work to notify the victims' next of kin.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the incident was confined to the property.

Authorities have not released the number of victims or any information about a possible suspect or motive.