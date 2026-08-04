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Former Premier League referee Taylor joins Turkish refereeing committee

The Turkish Central Refereeing Committee announced on Tuesday that former Premier League and World Cup official Anthony Taylor has joined its leadership team as the new director of elite refereeing.

Reuters SPORTS
Published August 04,2026 07:14 PM
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FORMER PREMIER LEAGUE REFEREE TAYLOR JOINS TURKISH REFEREEING COMMITTEE

Former Premier League and World Cup referee Anthony Taylor has joined the Turkish Central Refereeing Committee as ⁠director of elite ⁠refereeing, the organisation said on Tuesday.

Taylor retired last month following a 22-year career spanning ⁠831 matches. The 47-year-old's final refereeing assignment was the Portugal v Spain World Cup round-of-16 game in Dallas last month.

"Having officiated at the highest levels of domestic and international football, I welcome the opportunity to bring that ⁠experience ⁠to a role focused on the strategic and technical development of elite refereeing in Türkiye," Taylor said in a statement.

"I will work with colleagues across the Federation to support the continued development ⁠of its match officials and strengthen the wider refereeing programme, in line with UEFA and FIFA standards."

Taylor is the latest former English top-flight referee to move abroad after ⁠retirement, ‌following ‌Howard Webb and Mark ⁠Clattenburg, who both held ‌senior refereeing roles in Saudi Arabia.

Taylor spent 16 ⁠seasons refereeing in the ⁠Premier League, overseeing 432 matches ⁠in England's top flight.