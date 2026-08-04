Russian, Brazilian presidents discuss expanding trade

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday to discuss stronger bilateral ties, including expanding and diversifying trade, the Kremlin said.

The leaders also exchanged views on international issues, including the war in Ukraine.

Putin thanked Lula for his efforts to help find a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict, according to the Kremlin.

The presidents said Russia and Brazil share similar positions on many key global issues and agreed to continue coordinating through the UN and other multilateral forums.





