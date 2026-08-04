Turkish foreign minister holds talks with senior Libyan officials in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in the Turkish capital Ankara with senior officials from Libya's Government of National Unity, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Fidan received Libya's acting Interior Minister Bassam Imad Trabelsi in Ankara, according to a ministry statement.

In a separate meeting, Fidan also held talks with Libya's acting Defense Minister Abdulsalam Zubi and Ibrahim Dbeibeh, the national security advisor of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

No further details were immediately given on the gatherings.





