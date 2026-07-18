Chelsea agree club-record £117m deal to sign Rogers from Villa

Chelsea are set to sign Aston Villa's England midfielder Morgan Rogers on a six-year contract for £117 million ($157 million), a record transfer fee for the ⁠west London side, ⁠after the Premier League clubs agreed a deal, British media said on Saturday.

Rogers, who can play as a winger ⁠or attacking midfielder, will complete his medical at Chelsea on Monday, the reports added, ending a two-year spell at Villa that culminated in a Europa League triumph.

Chelsea, whose previous record signing was the £115 million paid for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo in 2023, beat English champions Arsenal in the race for the ⁠23-year-old, ⁠according to the reports.

Rogers, who joined Villa in 2024 from Middlesbrough, made his England debut in November that year. He provided the assist for Anthony Gordon's goal in England's 2-1 World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina on Wednesday.

In January 2025, Rogers scored ⁠a hat-trick in Villa's 4-2 Champions League victory over Celtic, and played a prominent role in helping them reach the quarter-finals.

In 2025-26, Rogers had his best season so far, scoring 10 Premier League goals.

In the Europa League final against ⁠Freiburg, ‌he ‌provided the assist for Villa's first ⁠goal and scored the ‌third in a 3-0 win, helping them to their first major European ⁠trophy since 1982.

Chelsea, who finished 10th ⁠last season, begin their Premier League campaign ⁠at local rivals Fulham on August 24.









