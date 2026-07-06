FIFA rejects Belgium challenge over Balogun eligibility

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended world soccer's disciplinary process on Monday amid an international wave of criticism after U.S. President Donald Trump praised FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's World Cup red-card ban, and as the controversy spilled over into politics.



Infantino said FIFA's judicial bodies operated "independently and autonomously" ⁠and that he had told Trump the Balogun case was subject to an ⁠ongoing legal process, even as the U.S. President described the decision to reinstate the United States striker as "brilliant" after personally urging FIFA to review the case.

The affair has become the tournament's biggest controversy, drawing condemnation from European football body UEFA, which said FIFA had "crossed a red line", the Royal Belgian Football Association, several national federations as well as senior coaches, officials and politicians, with critics arguing FIFA had undermined confidence in its ⁠own disciplinary system.



It also prompted the Belgians, who play the U.S. later on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals, to challenge Balogun's eligibility for the match but their appeal was rejected by FIFA. The player was sent off for a tackle during the U.S. win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, a punishment that usually carries an automatic one-match ban.

"He (Balogun) didn't do anything wrong and he is our best player," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday. "When they take your best player and say 'You can't play' it's very unfair."

"I think they made a really brilliant decision," Trump said. "I asked for a review. If they would not allow a top player to play I think it (the World Cup) would have had a big stain. I related that feeling."

Trump also questioned the quality of refereeing by Brazil's Raphael Claus, who had sent Balogun off, saying he was "a little bit suspect if you check his past." He did not elaborate. Infantino later confirmed the call but said he explained to Trump that FIFA's judicial bodies operated independently.

"During our conversation I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies," Infantino ⁠said in ⁠a statement. "That is how FIFA's system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold."

For UEFA, the decision to suspend the ban was wrong.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision," UEFA said. "Yesterday's decision ... crossed a red line.

"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

Several national football federations have been equally critical of FIFA's decision.

"The decision in the Balogun case is incomprehensible to the Swiss Football Association (SFA), regardless of how it came about," the Swiss FA, whose team are in the World Cup round of 16, said.

"This decision raises questions and creates uncertainty, particularly regarding the authority of referees' decisions, especially when the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is involved. The credibility of the competition depends on clear rules that are applied consistently," it said.

FAILED CHALLENGE

The Royal Belgian Football Association challenged FIFA's decision to declare Balogun eligible to play on Monday but FIFA rejected it.

"The FIFA ⁠Appeal Committee has rendered a request submitted by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) as inadmissible," FIFA said in a statement. "The request was rendered inadmissible on the grounds that the RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision."

The Brazilian FA (CBF) also joined in the chorus of criticism, rejecting any suggestion regarding the quality of Claus' refereeing.

"The CBF refutes any insinuation that casts doubt on Raphael Claus's integrity. He is an exemplary professional, whose career is amply supported by technical assessments, consistent performance and the trust placed in him by the leading national and international competitions," it said.

The high-profile criticism also echoed that from big names in the sport.

"This is our sport, not theirs," said former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who is in talks to become the new Germany coach.

"If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; ⁠it calls everything into question. ‌These two people, ‌who know nothing about football, should have absolutely nothing to do with this." It is not the first time this ⁠year that FIFA has been accused of mixing politics with sport, with Infantino attending President Trump's Board of ‌Peace meeting in February and facing subsequent questions about the body's political neutrality.

STRANGE DECISION

Balogun, who has scored three goals in the tournament, was sent off after a VAR review for dragging his studs down the back of defender Tarik Muharemovic's leg and onto his foot during their ⁠win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

The red card carried an automatic one-match ban, ruling Balogun out of Monday's ⁠tie with Belgium. FIFA instead suspended the ban for a one-year probationary period without rescinding the card itself.

Even former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who stepped down in 2015 amid ⁠corruption allegations, joined the criticism.

"Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls. They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies," he said. "If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA? Football must never become a playground for political power."









