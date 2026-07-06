UN hails 'any step that contributes' to Gaza truce after Hamas' dissolution of emergency committee

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference that "we've taken note of Hamas' announcement concerning the dissolution of the Government of Emergency Committee and the transfer of administrative responsibilities to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza."

"We welcome any step that contributes to the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and advances the objectives reflected in relevant Security Council resolutions, including the full implementation of the ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the unhindered provision of humanitarian aid," he said.

Dujarric added that "we continue to support efforts towards unified Palestinian governance under the Palestinian Authority."

Early Monday, Gaza's government announced the dissolution of its Emergency Committee and the resignation of its acting chairman, saying the move was intended to facilitate the transfer of governance to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) as part of a roadmap agreed upon by Palestinian factions.

NCAG describes itself as a non-political body responsible for managing the territory's day-to-day civil affairs. Composed of Palestinian national figures, it has operated from Cairo since mid-January but has not yet begun carrying out its duties from inside the Gaza Strip.

On Sept. 29, 2025, Trump announced a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, including the release of Israeli hostages, a partial Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave, the formation of a technocratic government, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

The first phase of the plan entered into force on Oct. 10, 2025. While Hamas says it fulfilled its obligations under the initial phase, Israel has failed to implement its commitments and has continued its daily attacks.

Israel has also continued to restrict the entry of agreed quantities of food, medicines, medical supplies, temporary shelters and prefabricated housing into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians, including 1.5 million displaced people, are living in dire humanitarian conditions.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 173,000 others in a deadly offensive in Gaza since October 2023.