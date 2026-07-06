Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time as Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal.
Merino struck in the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal's defence.
European champions Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to announce his international retirement following Portugal's exit.
Spain face United States or Belgium in last eight.