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Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Mikel Merino scored an injury-time winner as Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Monday. Merino broke the deadlock in the first minute of time added on at the AT&T Stadium outside Dallas to send the Spaniards into a last-eight clash against either Belgium or the United States in Los Angeles on Friday.

Reuters SPORTS
Published July 07,2026
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MERINO STRIKES LATE AS SPAIN EDGE PORTUGAL TO REACH WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALS

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time ⁠as Spain ⁠beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup round of ⁠16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal.

Merino struck ⁠in ⁠the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal's defence.

European champions ⁠Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo ⁠is expected ‌to ‌announce his ⁠international retirement ‌following Portugal's exit.

Spain face United ⁠States or ⁠Belgium in last ⁠eight.