Merino strikes late as Spain edge Portugal to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time ⁠as Spain ⁠beat Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup round of ⁠16 on Monday, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal.

Merino struck ⁠in ⁠the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal's defence.

European champions ⁠Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo ⁠is expected ‌to ‌announce his ⁠international retirement ‌following Portugal's exit.

Spain face United ⁠States or ⁠Belgium in last ⁠eight.





