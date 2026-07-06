News Sports Egypt coach offers support to Palestinians before Argentina match

Egypt coach offers support to Palestinians before Argentina match

Ahead of Tuesday's highly anticipated World Cup round-of-16 clash against reigning world champions Argentina, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan once again spoke out regarding the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip.

DPA SPORTS Published July 06,2026 Subscribe

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan again addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip ahead of Tuesday's World Cup last-16 match against world champions Argentina.



The 59-year-old denounced alleged human rights violations by Israel and called for action despite a FIFA ban on political or religious messages during the tournament.



Hassan used Monday's press conference to call for Palestinians to be helped and allowed to live in peace following the war with Israal.



The Egypt coach had already caused a stir after the round of 16. A video circulated on social media showed him displaying the Palestinian flag in Arlington after the penalty shoot-out win against Australia.









