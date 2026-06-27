Iran wait on World Cup progress after draw with Egypt, who move into last-32

Iran face an anxious wait to see if they will progress to the World Cup knockout stages after they came from behind to hold Egypt to a 1-1 draw and finish third in Group G on Friday.
Egypt, whose qualification for the last-32 was already guaranteed, took the lead inside five minutes through Mahmoud Saber, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised from a tight angle in the 14th minute of a frantic start.
Iran's Mehdi Taremi – who had a penalty saved in the first half – hit the crossbar with a late header before Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, but it was ruled out for offside.
The draw means Egypt finish second with five points, behind Belgium on goal difference. Iran are third on three points and must wait for confirmation that they will go through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.