 Contact Us
News Sports Iran wait on World Cup progress after draw with Egypt, who move into last-32

Iran wait on World Cup progress after draw with Egypt, who move into last-32

After coming from behind to draw Egypt 1-1 and finish third in Group G on Friday, Iran must now wait anxiously to see if they will qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.

Reuters SPORTS
Published June 27,2026
Subscribe
IRAN WAIT ON WORLD CUP PROGRESS AFTER DRAW WITH EGYPT, WHO MOVE INTO LAST-32

Iran face an anxious wait to see if they will progress to the World ⁠Cup knockout ⁠stages after they came from behind to hold Egypt to a 1-1 draw ⁠and finish third in Group G on Friday.

Egypt, whose qualification for the last-32 was already guaranteed, took the lead inside five minutes through Mahmoud Saber, before Ramin Rezaeian equalised from a tight ⁠angle ⁠in the 14th minute of a frantic start.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi – who had a penalty saved in the first half – hit the crossbar with a late header before ⁠Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had scored a dramatic 93rd-minute winner, but it was ruled out for offside.

The draw means Egypt finish second with five ⁠points, ‌behind Belgium ‌on goal difference. ⁠Iran are third ‌on three points and must wait for confirmation ⁠that they will ⁠go through as one of ⁠the eight best third-placed teams.