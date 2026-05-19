Arsenal crowned Premier League champions for first time in 22 years

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title on Tuesday when they were confirmed as champions following second-placed Manchester ⁠City's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Leaders for ⁠almost the entire season, Mikel Arteta's side are now four points clear with one game remaining and Sunday's clash at Crystal Palace will now be a coronation.

Arsenal had beaten Burnley 1-0 on Monday, meaning City had to ⁠win on the south coast to extend the race to the final day.

But City trailed to Eli Junior Kroupi's first-half goal and Erling Haaland's stoppage time reply was too late for the visitors who are reportedly set to say goodbye to manager Pep Guardiola at the end of the season after a glittering decade.

Arsenal had been dubbed the nearly men under Arteta after finishing runners-up in the previous three seasons.

But they have finally got over the line, delivering the club's 14th English title, behind only Manchester United and Liverpool who share the record with 20.

It is Arsenal's first title since 2003-04 when ⁠Arsene ⁠Wenger's side went through the season unbeaten and their first major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup in Arteta's first season after taking over from Unai Emery.

A memorable campaign could get even better for Arsenal as they face Paris St Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30, bidding to win the trophy for the first time. Do that and Arteta's team will go down as one of the greatest ever in the club's 140-year history.

Arteta, at 44 the youngest Arsenal ⁠manager to win the English title, had said the previous day that he would be Bournemouth's "biggest fan" for a couple of hours on Tuesday.

Fittingly the title was delivered with the help of close friend Andoni Iraola whose Bournemouth side held City.

His sentiments would have been echoed by Arsenal fans watching the game in the pubs and bars in north London before descending en masse to the Emirates Stadium for a party that was set to go on ⁠late into ‌the night.

Minutes ‌after the final whistle at Bournemouth, large crowds of Arsenal ⁠fans were gathering, many with red flares.

Arsenal's first-team squad ‌had gathered at the club's training ground, north of London, with videos posted of wild celebrations as the Bournemouth result was confirmed.

The title has ⁠been built on the fierce intensity and defensive discipline instilled ⁠by Arteta who took charge in 2019. They led the table for 200 days before ⁠briefly being overtaken by City last month, but have finished strongly.

His side have shown incredible durability to hold City at bay, keeping 19 clean sheets in the process.









