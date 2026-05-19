Donald Trump says United States may need to hit Iran again

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the ⁠United States ⁠may need to hit Iran again and he was only an ⁠hour away from deciding on a strike before he postponed the attack.

"I was an hour away from making the decision to go today," Trump told ⁠reporters ⁠at the White House.

Trump said Iran's leaders are begging to make a deal, but a new U.S. attack would happen in ⁠the coming days if a deal is not reached.

"Well, I mean, I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, ⁠something, ‌maybe ‌early next week, ⁠a limited period ‌of time, because we can't let ⁠them have ⁠a new nuclear weapon."









