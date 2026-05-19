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News World Donald Trump says United States may need to hit Iran again

Donald Trump says United States may need to hit Iran again

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump revealed that the U.S. was "an hour away" from executing a major military strike against Iran before he decided to postpone the operation. While Trump warned that a renewed U.S. attack remains a distinct possibility in the coming days, he noted that the delay was granted to give ongoing diplomatic negotiations a final opportunity to succeed.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 19,2026
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DONALD TRUMP SAYS UNITED STATES MAY NEED TO HIT IRAN AGAIN

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the ⁠United States ⁠may need to hit Iran again and he was only an ⁠hour away from deciding on a strike before he postponed the attack.

"I was an hour away from making the decision to go today," Trump told ⁠reporters ⁠at the White House.

Trump said Iran's leaders are begging to make a deal, but a new U.S. attack would happen in ⁠the coming days if a deal is not reached.

"Well, I mean, I'm saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, ⁠something, ‌maybe ‌early next week, ⁠a limited period ‌of time, because we can't let ⁠them have ⁠a new nuclear weapon."