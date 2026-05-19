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News World Iran girls' school was located on active cruise missile base: US admiral

Iran girls' school was located on active cruise missile base: US admiral

Under sharp questioning from lawmakers on Tuesday, U.S. Central Command Chief Admiral Brad Cooper described the investigation into a deadly February blast at an Iranian girls' school as "highly complex." Testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, Cooper noted that the school in the southern city of Minab was situated directly on an active IRGC cruise missile base, complicating the Pentagon's effort to finalize its review of the strike.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 20,2026
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IRAN GIRLS SCHOOL WAS LOCATED ON ACTIVE CRUISE MISSILE BASE: US ADMIRAL

The U.S. military investigation into a blast at ⁠a girls' ⁠school in Iran is "complex" given that it was ⁠located on an active Iranian cruise missile site, U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of Central Command, testified on Tuesday before ⁠Congress.

Reuters first ⁠reported that an initial, internal U.S. military investigation showed U.S. forces were likely responsible for the destruction ⁠of the girls' school in Minab. The Pentagon has since elevated the probe.

The incident took place ⁠on ‌Feb. ‌28 on ⁠the first ‌day of the conflict and killed ⁠168 children, ⁠mostly girls, Iranian officials ⁠say.