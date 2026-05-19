Iran girls' school was located on active cruise missile base: US admiral

The U.S. military investigation into a blast at a girls' school in Iran is "complex" given that it was located on an active Iranian cruise missile site, U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of Central Command, testified on Tuesday before Congress.
Reuters first reported that an initial, internal U.S. military investigation showed U.S. forces were likely responsible for the destruction of the girls' school in Minab. The Pentagon has since elevated the probe.
The incident took place on Feb. 28 on the first day of the conflict and killed 168 children, mostly girls, Iranian officials say.