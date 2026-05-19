Iran girls' school was located on active cruise missile base: US admiral

The U.S. military investigation into a blast at ⁠a girls' ⁠school in Iran is "complex" given that it was ⁠located on an active Iranian cruise missile site, U.S. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of Central Command, testified on Tuesday before ⁠Congress.

Reuters first ⁠reported that an initial, internal U.S. military investigation showed U.S. forces were likely responsible for the destruction ⁠of the girls' school in Minab. The Pentagon has since elevated the probe.

The incident took place ⁠on ‌Feb. ‌28 on ⁠the first ‌day of the conflict and killed ⁠168 children, ⁠mostly girls, Iranian officials ⁠say.









