Trump believes diplomatic deal can be reached with Cuba

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believed a diplomatic deal could be reached with the Cuban government and that he can help that country whether or not there is "regime change" there.
"I think so," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he believed a diplomatic deal with Cuba could be reached. "Cuba is calling us. They need help. But Cuba is a failed nation. Cuba needs help, and we'll do that."
The administration has described Cuba's current communist-run government as corrupt and incompetent and is pushing for a regime change.