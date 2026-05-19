Trump believes diplomatic deal can be reached with Cuba

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believed a ⁠diplomatic deal ⁠could be reached with the Cuban government and that ⁠he can help that country whether or not there is "regime change" there.

"I think so," Trump told reporters at the White ⁠House ⁠when asked if he believed a diplomatic deal with Cuba could be reached. "Cuba is calling us. They need ⁠help. But Cuba is a failed nation. Cuba needs help, and we'll do that."

The administration has ⁠described ‌Cuba's ‌current communist-run government as ⁠corrupt ‌and incompetent and is pushing for a ⁠regime ⁠change.







