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News Americas Trump believes diplomatic deal can be reached with Cuba

Trump believes diplomatic deal can be reached with Cuba

Striking a notably diplomatic tone on Tuesday, President Donald Trump stated his belief that a comprehensive deal can be brokered with the Cuban government. Speaking during a press availability, Trump emphasized that the U.S. is prepared to deliver substantial economic and infrastructure assistance to the island nation regardless of whether an immediate "regime change" takes place in Havana.

Reuters AMERICAS
Published May 20,2026
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TRUMP BELIEVES DIPLOMATIC DEAL CAN BE REACHED WITH CUBA

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believed a ⁠diplomatic deal ⁠could be reached with the Cuban government and that ⁠he can help that country whether or not there is "regime change" there.

"I think so," Trump told reporters at the White ⁠House ⁠when asked if he believed a diplomatic deal with Cuba could be reached. "Cuba is calling us. They need ⁠help. But Cuba is a failed nation. Cuba needs help, and we'll do that."

The administration has ⁠described ‌Cuba's ‌current communist-run government as ⁠corrupt ‌and incompetent and is pushing for a ⁠regime ⁠change.