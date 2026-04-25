Olise and Kane lead Bayern comeback from three goals down in 4-3 win at Mainz

Bayern Munich fought back from three goals down to clinch a 4-3 win over Mainz ⁠05 on Saturday ⁠as substitutes Harry Kane and Michael Olise led a second-half comeback for the Bundesliga ⁠champions ahead of their clash with Paris St Germain in the Champions League semi-finals.



Dominik Kohr, Paul Nebel and Sheraldo Becker scored for Mainz in the first half while Bayern, who had made eight changes ⁠to ⁠the starting line-up that beat Bayer Leverkusen in Wednesday's German Cup semi-final, had no shot on target until the break.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany brought on Kane and Olise after the break, ⁠and their renewed aggression paid off with Nicolas Jackson scoring in the 53rd minute, and Olise finding the net 20 minutes later.

Jamal Musiala scored the equaliser for ⁠Bayern ‌in the ‌81st minute, and the ⁠league's leading scorer ‌Kane netted his 33rd goal in the campaign just ⁠two minutes later ⁠to seal his team's ninth straight ⁠win in all competitions.









