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News World Trumps says he canceled negotiators' trip to Pakistan for Iran talks

Trumps says he canceled negotiators' trip to Pakistan for Iran talks

U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump ⁠canceled a planned trip ⁠to Pakistan by envoys Jared Kushner and ⁠Steve ⁠Witkoff for peace talks with Iran, ⁠Fox News reported on Saturday.

AFP WORLD
Published April 25,2026
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TRUMPS SAYS HE CANCELED NEGOTIATORS TRIP TO PAKISTAN FOR IRAN TALKS

US President Donald Trump told Fox News on Saturday he had ordered his envoys not to travel to Pakistan to continue talks with Iranian officials on ending the war.

"I've told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave, and I said, 'Nope, you're not making an 18 hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18 hour flights to sit around talking about nothing,'" Fox News reported the president as saying in a phone call.