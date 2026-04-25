Over 2,490 killed in Lebanon in Israeli attacks since March 2

Lebanon said Saturday that five people were killed and six others wounded over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll from Israeli attacks to 2,496 killed and 7,725 injured since March 2.

The figures were published in a report by the Lebanese Cabinet's Disaster Risk Management Unit, as reported by the National News Agency (NAA).

The update comes as Israel continues to violate a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon that began on April 17.

The previous official toll stood at 2,491 killed and 7,719 injured, in addition to more than 1 million displaced, before the updated figures were released.

The unit did not provide further details on how the figures were calculated.

According to field sources and local media, authorities continue to recover bodies of victims killed before the ceasefire took effect, while the rise in injuries is attributed to data updates and newly reported cases from recent days.

On April 17, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Lebanon, later extending it on Thursday by an additional three weeks.

Since March 2, Israel has continued to violate the fragile ceasefire, resulting in casualties and widespread destruction, while Hezbollah has responded by targeting Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon and Israeli communities.







