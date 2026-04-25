GERMANYS FAR-RIGHT AFD RISES TO RECORD 28% - POLL

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) rose to a record 28% in the latest weekly INSA voting intention ⁠poll published on ⁠Saturday, widening its lead over the conservative bloc to four percentage points.

The result marked the highest level ⁠ever recorded for the party by INSA and was up one point from the previous week.

The conservative CDU party of Chancellor Friedrich Merz was unchanged from the previous week at 24%, while the Greens slipped one point to 12%. The Social ⁠Democrats (SPD) ⁠held steady at 14%, and the Left Party remained at 11%.

With 11% of votes going to parties that would fail to enter parliament, a governing majority would mathematically require at least 45% of the vote ⁠share among parties clearing the threshold.

If other parties continue to rule out cooperation with the AfD, viable governing coalitions would be limited to three-party alliances, the poll suggested. A coalition of the Union, ⁠SPD ‌and Greens ‌would command 50%, while the ⁠Union, SPD and ‌the Left would total 49%.

INSA surveyed 1,203 people between April ⁠20 and April 24 ⁠and asked respondents how they would vote ⁠if a federal election were held on Sunday.







