Cunha strike earns Man United 1-0 win at Chelsea

Manchester United won 1-0 at Chelsea on Saturday to take ⁠a big ⁠step towards Champions League football next season.

Matheus Cunha fired home from ⁠a pinpoint Bruno Fernandes cross with United's first shot on target in the 43rd minute. The visitors resisted waves of Chelsea attacks with ⁠the ⁠home side hitting the woodwork three times.

The result lifted United to 58 points in the Premier League ahead of Aston Villa ⁠on 55 and Liverpool on 52 but it severely dented Chelsea's chances of reaching the Champions League.

Their fourth Premier ⁠League ‌defeat ‌in a row ⁠without scoring ‌left them sixth, four points adrift of ⁠the top ⁠five and 10 points ⁠behind United.







