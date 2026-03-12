News Sports Porto edge Stuttgart in Europa League last 16 first leg

Twice champions FC Porto hold a crucial advantage over VfB Stuttgart after securing a 2-1 away victory in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

DPA SPORTS Published March 12,2026

Terem Moffi after a sharp move and Rodrigo Mora's cushioned finish gave the Portuguese outfit a 2-0 advantage inside 27 minutes.



In-form Deniz Undav, hoping to force his way back into Germany's World Cup plans, hooked in for the hosts on 40.



It was the only game of the early kick-offs with goals before the interval and a Porto team including Brazilian veteran defender Thiago Silva, 41, managed to stave off sustained Stuttgart pressure in the second period.



The home side thought they had levelled on 70 through Angelo Stiller but a video review ruled that an offside Tiago Tomás was interfering with play.



Germany are battling for a fifth Champions League spot next season and Stuttgart's first-leg defeat does not help in the UEFA co-efficients table.



The battle of Italy between Bologna and twice runners-up Roma ended 1-1 after Federico Bernardeschi's goal was cancelled out by Giallorossi substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.



A looping Ollie Watkins header helped Aston Villa end a rough European week for English sides on a high with a 1-0 first-leg success in Lille.



Rafa Benitez's Panathinaikos prevailed 1-0 over Real Betis in Greece despite having Anass Zaroury sent off on the hour.



Vicente Taborda's late penalty made the difference after Diego Llorente received a second booking via video review for a foul in the box.



Four first legs follow later on Thursday - Freiburg at Genk, Celta Vigo hosting Lyon, Nottingham Forest welcoming Midtjylland and Ferencváros against Braga.



