Iran security chief says will not relent until US 'sorry for grave miscalculation'

Iranian security chief Ali Larijani said Thursday that his country would not give up fighting until the United States came to regret the "grave miscalculation" of launching its war against the Islamic republic.

US President Donald "Trump says he is looking for a speedy victory. While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation," Larijani said on X.

'Starting wars is easy; ending them can't be done with just few tweets'

Larijani said that "starting wars is easy; ending them cannot be done with just a few tweets," in remarks directed at US President Donald Trump.

"We will not leave you until you admit your mistake and pay the price," Larijani wrote on US social media company X.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the US and Israeli war against Iran will end "soon," because strikes have left "practically nothing left to target" in the country.

Regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28 that has so far killed over 1,300 people, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injured over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

