Iran's new supreme leader vows to keep Strait of Hormuz closed

's new Supreme Leadercalled for revenge for the victims of the war in a statement read out on state television on Thursday.The 56-year-old cleric emphasized the need for retaliation in his first official statement since he succeeded his late father,, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on February 28."We are particularly sensitive to the blood of our children," the religious leader said, referring to schoolgirls who were killed in an airstrike.According to Iranian sources, around 170 schoolgirls were killed in an attack on southern Iran on the first day of the war. Research by US media suggestswere responsible for the strike.emphasized the need for defence and called on the country to show unity. "We must also continue to use the leverage of blocking the," the cleric said. "We will demand compensation from the enemy."The supreme leader survived the bombing in the heart of, which killed his father, as well as his wife, mother and brother-in-law.

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, announced that the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as the action has been taken in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes that began on Feb. 28.

"The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defense," Khamenei added in his first public message since his appointment as the supreme leader, according to Iran's state-run media.

Iran has made assessments on opening other fronts as part of the ongoing conflict, "where the enemy has little experience and where it would be highly vulnerable," Khamenei noted.

Activating these fronts might take place "if the war situation persists and in accordance with the considerations of national interest," he said, while also calling for participation in Quds Day ceremonies "where the spirit of resistance against the enemy should be highlighted."

Iran's "brave warriors have stopped the enemy and shown that they cannot dominate the country," Khamenei stated, while also praising "resistance" actors, including those in Yemen, Gaza, Iraq, and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Tehran will "avenge the blood of Iranians" who have been killed during the attacks, he further said.

Tensions gripped the Middle East after Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 and have so far killed more than 1,300 people, including Ali Khamenei, the country's former supreme leader, and more than 150 schoolgirls. More than 10,000 people were also injured in the Israeli and US attacks.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Eight US service members have been killed since the war began.

Mojtaba was declared earlier this week the successor of his father, Ali Khamenei.