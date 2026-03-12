IRANS NEW SUPREME LEADER MOJTABA KHAMENEI VOWS REVENGE FOR WAR VICTIMS

Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, announced that the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed as the action has been taken in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes that began on Feb. 28.
"The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defense," Khamenei added in his first public message since his appointment as the supreme leader, according to Iran's state-run media.
Iran has made assessments on opening other fronts as part of the ongoing conflict, "where the enemy has little experience and where it would be highly vulnerable," Khamenei noted.
Activating these fronts might take place "if the war situation persists and in accordance with the considerations of national interest," he said, while also calling for participation in Quds Day ceremonies "where the spirit of resistance against the enemy should be highlighted."
Iran's "brave warriors have stopped the enemy and shown that they cannot dominate the country," Khamenei stated, while also praising "resistance" actors, including those in Yemen, Gaza, Iraq, and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Tehran will "avenge the blood of Iranians" who have been killed during the attacks, he further said.
Tensions gripped the Middle East after Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28 and have so far killed more than 1,300 people, including Ali Khamenei, the country's former supreme leader, and more than 150 schoolgirls. More than 10,000 people were also injured in the Israeli and US attacks.
Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Eight US service members have been killed since the war began.
Mojtaba was declared earlier this week the successor of his father, Ali Khamenei.