Trump says it is not appropriate Iranian soccer team be at World Cup

U.S. President Donald Trump said on ⁠Thursday the Iranian ⁠men's national soccer team was welcome to participate in the 2026 World ⁠Cup but said he believed it was not appropriate that they be there "for their own life and safety."



"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really ⁠don't ⁠believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Iran's sports minister said on ⁠Wednesday that Iran cannot participate in the World Cup after the U.S. launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran.

The 48-team World Cup will be held ⁠in ‌the ‌U.S., Canada and Mexico ⁠from June 11 ‌to July 19, 2026. Iran was due to ⁠play matches in ⁠Los Angeles and Seattle.







