Yamal strike earns Barcelona 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao

Lamine Yamal struck in the second half to earn Barcelona a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Athletic ⁠Bilbao on Saturday, ⁠keeping the champions four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the ⁠LaLiga standings.

Hansi Flick rotated his side ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at Newcastle United and Barcelona failed to test goalkeeper Unai Simon before halftime as Athletic controlled much of the play.

Athletic ⁠created ⁠the better chances but were repeatedly denied by keeper Joan Garcia, who produced a string of fine saves to keep the visitors level and underline his growing importance this season.

Flick ⁠introduced Raphinha, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski midway through the second half and the breakthrough came in the 68th minute. Pedri released Yamal inside the box running from ⁠the ‌right ‌channel and the 18-year-old ⁠curled a left-footed ‌shot into the top corner to silence the ⁠home crowd.

Barcelona top the ⁠standings with 67 points, while ⁠Athletic are ninth with 35 points.









