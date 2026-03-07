Yamal strike earns Barcelona 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao

Lamine Yamal struck in the second half to earn Barcelona a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, keeping the champions four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga standings.
Hansi Flick rotated his side ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at Newcastle United and Barcelona failed to test goalkeeper Unai Simon before halftime as Athletic controlled much of the play.
Athletic created the better chances but were repeatedly denied by keeper Joan Garcia, who produced a string of fine saves to keep the visitors level and underline his growing importance this season.
Flick introduced Raphinha, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski midway through the second half and the breakthrough came in the 68th minute. Pedri released Yamal inside the box running from the right channel and the 18-year-old curled a left-footed shot into the top corner to silence the home crowd.
Barcelona top the standings with 67 points, while Athletic are ninth with 35 points.