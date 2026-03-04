Galatasaray fans banned from game at Liverpool

 Contact Us
UEFA's Appeals Body officially rejected Galatasaray's appeal on Wednesday, upholding a €40,000 fine and a one-match away fan ban due to severe crowd disturbances during last week's match against Juventus.

Published March 04,2026
Galatasaray will not be able to sell tickets to their fans for this month's Champions League ⁠clash at ⁠Liverpool, after UEFA's Appeals Body confirmed the sanctions they received over their supporters throwing ⁠objects, lighting fireworks and causing disturbances during last week's trip to Juventus.

Media reports said a man and his daughter were injured as a firework was thrown towards Juventus fans in Turin where ⁠the ⁠Italian club, down to 10 men, wiped out a three-goal deficit from a 5-2 loss in the first leg to force extra time in their Champions League playoff tie.

Turkish ⁠champions Galatasaray, who scored twice in extra time to qualify for the round of 16 with a 7-5 aggregate win, were also fined 40,000 euros ($46,000) by ⁠UEFA's ‌disciplinary ‌committee for the fans' ⁠behaviour.

Galatasaray's appeal against ‌the punishment was rejected on Wednesday.

Liverpool visit Galatasaray ⁠on Tuesday, with ⁠the second leg set for ⁠March 18.