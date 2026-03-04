Galatasaray fans banned from game at Liverpool

Galatasaray will not be able to sell tickets to their fans for this month's Champions League ⁠clash at ⁠Liverpool, after UEFA's Appeals Body confirmed the sanctions they received over their supporters throwing ⁠objects, lighting fireworks and causing disturbances during last week's trip to Juventus.



Media reports said a man and his daughter were injured as a firework was thrown towards Juventus fans in Turin where ⁠the ⁠Italian club, down to 10 men, wiped out a three-goal deficit from a 5-2 loss in the first leg to force extra time in their Champions League playoff tie.

Turkish ⁠champions Galatasaray, who scored twice in extra time to qualify for the round of 16 with a 7-5 aggregate win, were also fined 40,000 euros ($46,000) by ⁠UEFA's ‌disciplinary ‌committee for the fans' ⁠behaviour.

Galatasaray's appeal against ‌the punishment was rejected on Wednesday.

Liverpool visit Galatasaray ⁠on Tuesday, with ⁠the second leg set for ⁠March 18.



