Explosions heard in Tehran as Israel launches new wave of airstrikes

A plume of smoke rises after a strike on Tehran on March 4, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army launched a new wave of airstrikes in the Iranian capital on Wednesday evening, with sounds of explosions heard across western Tehran.

An Israeli military statement said airstrikes targeted military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime across Tehran.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB said explosions were heard in several areas in western Tehran.

Information about casualties or damage was not yet available.

Israel and the US have continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing nearly 900 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.