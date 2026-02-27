Wolves avoid unwanted record with 2-0 win over Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes scored his first goal of the season as the bottom side ⁠defeated visitors ⁠Aston Villa 2-0 on Friday to ensure they will not go down as the worst ⁠side in Premier League history.

Villa stay third in the table with 51 points from 28 games but have won only three of their last 10 league fixtures, while Wolves move to 13 points from 29 ⁠matches, ⁠beating Derby County's record low total of 11 points in the 2007-08 season.

Wolves scored their opener after 61 minutes with their first shot on target as Jackson Tchatchoua crossed from ⁠the right, and Adam Armstrong's touch was perfect for Gomes to steer the ball into the net from 15 metres.

The home side were good value for only their ⁠second ‌victory ‌of the season as ⁠substitute Rodrigo Gomes ‌scored a late second, belying the teams' respective league ⁠positions in a contest ⁠not helped by driving rain ⁠that made for a slippery surface.







