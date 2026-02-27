Trump hints he might intervene to help end Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes

US President Donald Trump suggested Friday that he might consider intervening as Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to engage in deadly border clashes.

"Well, I would. I get along with Pakistan, as you know, very well," said Trump, praising the country's leadership. "You have a great prime minister. You have a great general there … I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well."

Tensions are running high between the two countries after Kabul launched border attacks against Pakistan on Thursday, triggering airstrikes by Islamabad inside Afghanistan.

The death toll on two sides of the border climbed to 48. They include 12 Pakistani soldiers and one civilian, while Kabul said 13 of its soldiers and 22 civilians lost their lives during the clashes.

At least one Pakistani soldier is also missing, according to the Pakistani army.