Bill Clinton says he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein crimes

Former US president Bill Clinton said Friday that he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and had stopped associating with the sex offender before they were revealed.

"I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing," Clinton said in his opening statement to a congressional committee that is investigating the late disgraced financier.

"I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong," Clinton said. "Even with 20/20 hindsight I saw nothing that ever gave me pause.

"And by the time it came to light with his 2008 guilty plea, I had long stopped associating with him," the former president said.

Clinton said he had agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee because "I love my country."

"And America was built upon the idea that no person is above the law, even presidents -- especially presidents," he said.







