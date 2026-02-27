Trump says wants Iran to have 'no enrichment' of uranium

 Contact Us
U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump said ⁠on Friday he was "not ⁠happy with the negotiation" with Iran over Tehran's ⁠nuclear ⁠program and that he does not want any ⁠enrichment for Iran. "I am not happy ⁠with ‌the ‌negotiation," ⁠Trump ‌said. "I say no enrichment."

AFP WORLD
Published February 28,2026
US President Donald Trump on Friday said he did not want Iran to have any uranium enrichment at all, even for civilian purposes, a day after Washington and Tehran held talks on nuclear and other issues.

"I say no enrichment," Trump told reporters ahead of an event in the Texas port city of Corpus Christi. "Not 20 percent, 30 percent, they always want 20 percent, 30 percent, they want it for civilian, you know, for civil. I think it's uncivil."

Trump also reiterated that he was "not happy with the negotiation."