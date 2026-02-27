Trump says wants Iran to have 'no enrichment' of uranium

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he did not want Iran to have any uranium enrichment at all, even for civilian purposes, a day after Washington and Tehran held talks on nuclear and other issues.

"I say no enrichment," Trump told reporters ahead of an event in the Texas port city of Corpus Christi. "Not 20 percent, 30 percent, they always want 20 percent, 30 percent, they want it for civilian, you know, for civil. I think it's uncivil."

Trump also reiterated that he was "not happy with the negotiation."







