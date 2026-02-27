Trump says he is directing federal agencies to cease use of Anthropic technology

 Contact Us
President Donald Trump directed all federal agencies on Friday to immediately cease using technology developed by Anthropic, accusing the artificial intelligence firm of attempting to "strong-arm" the US military and jeopardizing national security.

Published February 28,2026
U.S. President Donald Trump on ⁠Friday said ⁠he was directing every federal agency to immediately cease all use of Anthropic's ⁠technology, adding there would be a six-month phase out for agencies such as the Defense Department who use the company's products.

"I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United ⁠States Government ⁠to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again!" Trump said ⁠in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's directive comes amid a feud between the Pentagon and top artificial intelligence lab Anthropic over concerns about ⁠how ‌the military ‌could use AI ⁠at war.

Spokespeople ‌for Anthropic did not immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment.