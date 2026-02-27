Trump says he is directing federal agencies to cease use of Anthropic technology

U.S. President Donald Trump on ⁠Friday said ⁠he was directing every federal agency to immediately cease all use of Anthropic's ⁠technology, adding there would be a six-month phase out for agencies such as the Defense Department who use the company's products.

"I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United ⁠States Government ⁠to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology. We don't need it, we don't want it, and will not do business with them again!" Trump said ⁠in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's directive comes amid a feud between the Pentagon and top artificial intelligence lab Anthropic over concerns about ⁠how ‌the military ‌could use AI ⁠at war.

Spokespeople ‌for Anthropic did not immediately respond to ⁠a request for comment.








