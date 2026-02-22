Sri Lanka restrict England to 146-9 in T20 World Cup Super Eights

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage took 3-26 as Sri Lanka restricted England to 146-9 in the T20 World Cup Super Eight clash in Kandy on Sunday.

Phil Salt scored 62 at the top of the order but Sri Lanka, who are missing three of their front line bowlers, contained the rest of the England batting line-up with regular wickets.

Wellalage was introduced during the power play and trapped the out-of-form Jos Buttler (7) and Harry Brook, both lbw, as England limped to 68-4 at the halfway mark.

England captain Brook, on his 27th birthday, started brightly but fell for 14 off seven balls when he got stuck on the front foot and was deceived by a flighted delivery.

Salt was caught in the deep of Wellalage after facing 40 deliveries with six fours and two sixes.

Will Jacks, with 21, was the only other England batsman to score more than 20.

Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka kept things tight to finish with 2-25 in the powerplay while Maheesh Theekshana took an impressive 2-21 with his offspin.

Sri Lanka, who won the toss and opted to bowl, made two changes to their side, bringing in quick bowler Dushmantha Chameera for Pramod Madushan and top-order batsman Kamil Mishara for Kusal Perera.

England, who are yet to catch fire at the tournament, named an unchanged side for the fourth consecutive match.