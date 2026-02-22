Somalia says 17 al-Shabaab ringleaders ‘neutralized’ in past 6 months

The Somali information minister said on Sunday that 17 al-Shabaab "commanders" were "neutralized" over the past six months.

Daud Aweis reaffirmed the government's commitment to counterterrorism in a statement posted on US social media company X.

The minister said al-Shabaab terrorists who renounce violence and join rehabilitation programs would be granted amnesty.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group has been engaged in an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials, and civilians.

Since last July, the Somali army, with the support of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and other international partners, has stepped up operations against al-Shabaab.

The African Union's mission mandate was renewed by the UN Security Council in December for another year, with a UK-backed resolution extending its authorization until Dec. 31.