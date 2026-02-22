UK defense secretary says he wants to deploy troops to Ukraine

The UK's defense secretary said he wants to deploy British troops to Ukraine, calling it a move that would signal the end of Russia's war, set this week to mark its fourth anniversary.

"There is no heavier burden on any defense secretary or any government than committing our armed forces on operations. I want to be the defense secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine-because this will mean that this war is finally over," John Healey wrote in a guest column in the Sunday Telegraph.

He added: "It will mean we have negotiated peace in Ukraine. And a secure Europe needs a strong, sovereign Ukraine."

European leaders, including the UK, France, Germany, and eight other countries, have discussed forming a "coalition of the willing" with US support.

The group could "assist in the regeneration of Ukraine's forces, in securing Ukraine's skies, and in supporting safer seas, including through operating inside Ukraine," according to Healey.

The UK government is working alongside allies to establish this coalition, which is hoped to deter future "Russian aggression" once a deal is reached between Moscow and Kyiv.

In December, European leaders indicated in December that Europe is ready to lead a "multinational force" in Ukraine as part of a US proposal for a peace agreement.