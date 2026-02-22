Mexican cartel leader ‘El Mencho’ killed in military operation

Mexican authorities confirmed Sunday that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho" and the leader of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG), was killed by Mexican military forces during an operation in the western state of Jalisco.

Oseguera led the CJNG from its origins as an armed offshoot of the now-defunct Milenio Cartel before it broke away and grew into one of Mexico's most powerful criminal organizations and a key driver of violence in the country.

A former police officer, Oseguera rose to prominence in the early 1990s and became notorious for the cartel's extreme brutality and expanding international role in the global drug trade.

Several Mexican media outlets reported that he was killed in the municipality of Tapalpa, a known CJNG stronghold, though authorities have released few details about the operation.

The killing triggered a violent backlash from organized criminal groups, with reports of road blockades, burning vehicles and armed clashes circulating on social media and in local media.

In Jalisco, Gov. Pablo Lemus Navarro issued a red alert after violence broke out in several areas. Residents were urged to remain indoors, and public transportation services were suspended.

Authorities also reported violence in other states where the CJNG operates, including Tamaulipas, Michoacan and Nayarit, prompting a broader deployment of security forces.

"The Security Cabinet reports that blockades in certain areas of Jalisco resulting from operations carried out by federal institutions are being addressed. Our priority is the safety and protection of citizens," Mexico's Security Cabinet said in a statement.

The violence also prompted warnings from foreign governments.

The US urged its citizens in several Mexican states to shelter in place until further notice due to the security operations, road blockages, and criminal activity.

The advisory applies to Jalisco state, including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara, as well as Tamaulipas, parts of Michoacan, Guerrero, and Nuevo Leon.

Canada's Foreign Ministry also warned of violence and roadblocks in Jalisco state, saying a shelter-in-place order was in effect in Puerto Vallarta.

It urged Canadians in the state to keep a low profile and follow the advice of local authorities.

Air Canada also announced it was suspending flights to Puerto Vallarta due to the "ongoing security situation" and advised travelers not to venture to the airport.













