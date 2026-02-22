Israeli prime minister holds security consultations on Iran, possible regional escalation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hold a series of security consultations Sunday evening to discuss the Iran file and the possibility of a broader regional confrontation, according to local media.

Channel 12 reported that the discussions will be headlined by a meeting of the Security Cabinet amid growing assessments of a potential US attack on Iran.

The Security Cabinet is expected to receive comprehensive briefings on multiple fronts, including developments related to Iran.

Ahead of the Cabinet session, Netanyahu is also scheduled to hold a smaller meeting to review developments concerning Lebanon and Hezbollah and possible scenarios should a military clash erupt involving Israel, the US and Iran, the report said.

The broadcaster said that Israeli assessments indicate Iran may attempt to buy time by submitting additional proposals regarding its nuclear program.

Regarding the nature of any potential confrontation, the channel said, "Israel prefers not to appear at the forefront of events."

Nevertheless, Israeli sources have described the current moment as a "historic opportunity" to alter the nature of the regime in Tehran and reduce long-term risks, the same source said.

In recent weeks, the US has reinforced its military presence in the Middle East and signaled the possibility of military action against Iran to compel it to abandon its nuclear and missile programs and curb "its regional allies."

Washington and its ally Israel accuse Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.

Iran maintains that the US and Israel are fabricating pretexts to intervene and pursue regime change and has warned it would respond to any military attack, while reiterating its demand for the lifting of Western economic sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.