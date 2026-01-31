Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich held 2-2 at Hamburg

Harry Kane scored his 36th goal of the season but Bayern Munich let a second-half lead ⁠slip to draw 2-2 with Hamburg SV in their Bundesliga clash at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday.

Leaders Bayern moved to 51 ‍points from 20 games, nine ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second, though the latter have played a game ‌less. Hamburg climbed to 13th with 19 ‍points from 19 games.

Fabio Vieira put Hamburg in front from the penalty spot before Kane levelled before halftime.

Substitute Luis Diaz put the visitors ahead within a minute of the restart, but Luka Vuskovic kept up his good scoring form to earn what could be a precious point for Hamburg.

They lost the reverse fixture 5-0 in Munich this season, and have now drawn four of their last five Bundesliga matches.

Bayern were unlucky not to ⁠take the lead just before the half-hour mark when Joshua Kimmich's right-footed drive from the edge of the box crashed off the crossbar.

Two minutes later Hamburg were awarded a penalty, with Kimmich involved. His foul on Nicolai Remberg saw referee Harm Osmers award the spot-kick, which was converted by Vieira.

Bayern were level before the break as Kane scored his ‌36th goal of the campaign in all competitions, and his 22nd in 20 Bundesliga appearances.

Kimmich could not turn in Serge Gnabry's cross from the left, but the England striker turned and finished from close range ‍to make it 1-1.

Diaz came on at halftime for the visitors and within 43 seconds gave them the lead. ‍Gnabry and ‍Michael Olise played a one-two before the latter ⁠slipped a pass for Diaz to ‍turn and fire low into the net.

Hamburg kept battling and were rewarded when Vuskovic headed in from close range via William Mikelbrencis' cross.

Bayern hit the woodwork again when Jonathan Tah's header came back off ⁠the crossbar, and ‌at the other end Alphonso Davies cleared off the line to deny Hamburg a winner.







