In the first half of the 2025-2026 Trendyol Süper Lig season, Trabzonspor stood out for its highly productive attack, led by Paul Onuachu, Felipe Augusto, and Ernest Muçi, surpassing rivals Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş. Despite being built with lower costs, the trio has delivered the league's highest efficiency.

Trabzonspor's attacking trio has scored 26 of the team's 33 goals, accounting for 78.8% of the total— the highest contribution rate among the "big four" Istanbul clubs.

Comparing attacking costs: Galatasaray's Icardi, Osimhen, and Sane are valued at €104M; Fenerbahçe's Talisca, Asensio, and En-Nesyri at €45M; Beşiktaş's Abraham, Rafa Silva, and Toure at €34M. Trabzonspor's Onuachu, Felipe, and Muçi, in contrast, are worth only €21M, yet outperform their competitors in both goals and contribution.

Paul Onuachu leads with 11 goals, followed by Felipe Augusto (8) and Ernest Muçi (7). The concentrated scoring responsibility has given Trabzonspor a consistent goal-scoring structure.

Fenerbahçe: Talisca 9, Asensio 8, En-Nesyri 7 → 24 of 39 goals (61.5%)

Galatasaray: Icardi 9, Osimhen 6, Sane 6 → 21 of 38 goals (55.3%)

Beşiktaş: Abraham 7, Rafa Silva 5, Toure 4 → 16 of 30 goals (53.3%)

Despite higher costs, the Istanbul giants' attacking trios contribute a lower percentage of total team goals compared to Trabzonspor's efficient trio.