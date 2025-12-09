World record winning streak sets up Morocco for AFCON challenge

A world record run of 18 consecutive victories has set up Achraf Hakimi-inspired Morocco perfectly for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign on home soil.

The streak began in June 2024 when they edged Zambia 2-1 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, with the most recent a 4-0 hammering of Uganda last month in a friendly.

Spain had held the record since 2009 with 15 wins -- a mark Morocco overtook by defeating Congo Brazzaville 1-0 two months ago in another World Cup qualifier.

Morocco have scored 55 goals in the 18 matches and conceded just four, while keeping 14 clean sheets.

It is this outstanding form, home advantage and the hoped-for presence of 2025 African player of the year Hakimi that has seen Morocco installed as firm favourites to be crowned African champions.

Paris Saint-German full-back Hakimi sprained an ankle after being fouled in a UEFA Champions League loss to Bayern Munich, but initial fears that he would miss the AFCON seem to be decreasing.

Speaking after the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington at the weekend, coach Walid Regragui said: "We hope he will be available for our first match against the Comoros.

"He is doing better. He is improving. He wants to be here (Morocco). He is our leader, our captain," said the tactician who defied the odds by taking Morocco to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar.

Hakimi, fellow full-back Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United, goalkeeper Yassine 'Bono' Bounou, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and forward Youssef En Nesyri form the core of the Atlas Lions line-up.

While Hakimi, wearing a medical boot at the awards ceremony in Rabat to protect his injury, was hailed as the best player in the continent, Saudi Arabia-based Bono won the best goalkeeper award.

Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid was not in Qatar, but has emerged as a clinical finisher. He was the leading scorer with seven goals in 2025 AFCON qualifying.

- TREASURED TROPHY -

Winning the most treasured football trophy in Africa would not only trigger joy across the kingdom, but also huge relief.

Morocco won their sole AFCON title in 1976 in Ethiopia.

The closest Morocco have come to conquering Africa since then was in 2004 when they fell 2-1 to hosts Tunisia in the final. Regragui was part of the losing team.

"My wishes are that many people will visit our beautiful land for the AFCON and that Morocco will be crowned champions," said the 50-year-old coach.

After facing Comoros in the December 21 opening match, Morocco meet Mali five days later and Zambia on December 29.

All the Moroccan matches in Group A will be at the 68,700-seat Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, which will also stage the final.

Mali, arguably the strongest of the 12 contenders who have never won the competition, have set a minimum target of reaching the semi-finals.

"I read an article describing us as 'big outsiders' -- that is accurate," said coach Tom Saintfiet, who took debutants Gambia to the 2022 quarter-finals.

"Mali are on a par with teams like Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Senegal. We may not have as many global stars, but our group is cohesive, determined and talented," the Belgian added.

While Morocco and Mali are expected to be the two sides to progress from Group A, Comoros coach Stefano Cusin had a warning for his rivals.

"For the big African nations, playing against us is a bit like going to the dentist -- nobody enjoys it," said the Canadian-Italian.

After losing three of four home 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Zambia dumped former Chelsea manager Avram Grant. His replacement is ex-international defender Moses Sichone.

Zambia have disappointed since a stunning 2012 AFCON final triumph over Ivory Coast, but captain and defender Lubambo Musonda is optimistic, saying he is "looking forward to a great tournament".