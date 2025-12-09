Müller stays in MLS as Vancouver Whitecaps trigger option for 2026

Thomas Müller will remain with the Vancouver Whitecaps next season after the Canadian club confirmed on Monday that it had exercised the contract option on the 2014 World Cup winner.



The announcement came two days after the Whitecaps' defeat to Inter Miami in the MLS Cup final.



"We've been building this team over several years, and the majority of our players will return in 2026 to build on the strong foundation we've established," said sporting director Axel Schuster.



"Although our record-breaking season just ended, preparations for preseason and roster planning for 2026 have been underway for months, and we're ready to hit the ground running in January," he added.



Müller, 36, joined the Whitecaps in the summer after 25 years with Bayern Munich.



He made an immediate impact for Vancouver, producing nine goals and four assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.



Müller won the Canadian Championship and reached the MLS Cup final, where the Whitecaps lost 3–1 to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.





