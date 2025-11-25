Impressive Chelsea beat 10-man visitors Barcelona 3-0 in UCL clash

Chelsea claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to an own goal, a slice of individual skill from teenager Estevao and a first strike of the season for Liam Delap.

Chelsea heaped pressure on the Spanish champions from the kick off and went ahead in the 27th minute when Barca defender Jules Kounde bundled the ball into his own net.

The visitors had to play the second half with 10 men after captain Ronald Araujo was sent off for a rash tackle which earned a second booking in the 44th minute.

Chelsea took advantage and 10 minutes after the break 18-year-old Estevao rode two tackles as he jinked into the area and sent a bullet shot into the top corner from a tight angle.

Delap compounded Barcelona's misery with a 73rd minute goal, leaving Chelsea in provisional fifth place and the Catalans 15th with a battle to reach the automatic qualification places.









