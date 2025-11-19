Spain qualifies for 2026 World Cup after 2-2 draw with Türkiye

Spain advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 2-2 draw with Türkiye on Tuesday.

Playing at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium, Spain broke the deadlock with Dani Olmo in the fourth minute, but Türkiye leveled the game with Deniz Gul in the 42nd minute.

Türkiye took the lead again after Salih Ozcan scored a long-range finish in the 54th minute.

Spain leveled the game with Mikel Oyarzabal in the 62nd minute as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

With this result, Spain increased their points to 16, topping Group E ahead of Türkiye, who collected 13 points in six games.

Türkiye will face Sweden, Romania, North Macedonia or Northern Ireland in the World Cup playoff semifinal.

The draw will take place in Zurich on Thursday.