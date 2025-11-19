LeBron James kicks off record 23rd NBA season

LeBron James on Tuesday made his season debut, becoming the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons in the league.



James missed the first 14 games of the NBA season due to sciatica. He had previously never missed a season opener.



The 40-year-old was in the starting line-up against the Utah Jazz just one day after his first team training session with the Lakers.



In his season debut, James overtook Reggie Miller and moved up to sixth on the all-time list of three-pointers made after splashing his 2,561st. He ended up scoring 11 points, dishing out 12 assists and grabbing three rebounds in 30 minutes of play.



Luka Dončić led all scorers as he accounted for 37 of the Lakers' 140 points as the LA team defeated the visitors by 14.



The four-time MVP is among the all-time leaders in nearly all statistical categories, including assists and steals.



James still trails Robert Parish in games played with 1,563 to the Hall of Famer's 1,611. In 2023, James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.



Without James, the Lakers won 10 games and lost four. Following the win against the Jazz , the LA team stood at 11-4, good for fourth place in the Western Conference



