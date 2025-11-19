News Sports Adeyemi apologizes over illegal weapons possession

Germany forward Karim Adeyemi apologized to Borussia Dortmund and the national team after being fined by a court for illegal weapons possession.

He now faces sanctions from the club and Germany Football Federation (DFB) .



"It is not easy for me to talk about it. At the start of 2024, out of carelessness and without really thinking about what I was doing, I ordered a so-called 'mystery box' on the internet. It also contained items that are not permitted under weapons laws. Many months later the parcel was delivered, and it ended up unopened with the police," Adeyemi said on Instagram on Wednesday.



"Nevertheless, it was a huge mistake. One I am very sorry about, which has cost me a lot and which I deeply regret. I know that I am in the public eye and am a role model. I did not live up to it. That is exactly why it hurts me all the more that I acted so carelessly."



In coordination between his club and the DFB, he will take part in a social project in Dortmund and hold joint training sessions with children as a sporting sanction.













