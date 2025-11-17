Turkish golfer Deniz Sapmaz to represent her country in Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final

Turkish golfer Deniz Sapmaz will compete in the 29th Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from Nov. 18-20.

Sapmaz told Anadolu that taking part in the tournament and representing Türkiye is both a source of pride and motivation, adding she is excited and happy to be part of such a significant event.

The event, which will take place at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, will host 89 athletes from 32 countries, with male and female golfers competing in the under-16 and under-21 categories.

Sapmaz will compete in both the under-16 and under-21 women's categories in the European Grand Final, having qualified as the champion of the Junior Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament.