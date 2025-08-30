Pedro and Fernandez on target as Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0

Joao Pedro scored from Enzo Fernandez's corner before the Argentinian converted a penalty to give Chelsea a 2-0 home win over Fulham in the West London derby on Saturday, securing their second Premier League victory in a row.

Pedro leapt up to guide Fernandez's flag-kick into the net with a perfect header on the stroke of half-time, scoring his fifth goal in the last five competitive matches.

Chelsea doubled their lead five minutes into the second half after Trevoh Chalobah's shot hit Ryan Sessegnon's arm, resulting in a penalty. Fernandez made no mistake from the spot as Fulham conceded their third penalty goal in three straight league games.

Fulham, who had held Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United to 1-1 draws in their first two league games, suffered their first loss in the campaign.







