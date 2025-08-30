Bayern concede twice again but hold on for 3-2 win at Augsburg

Bayern Munich almost imploded in their 3-2 Bundesliga victory at Augsburg on Saturday, conceding two goals for the second consecutive match after going 3-0 up soon after the break.

Bayern's back line looked vulnerable, just as it had in Wednesday's German Cup first-round win over third-tier Wehen Wiesbaden in which they conceded two goals and needed a stoppage-time winner to advance.

Bayern, who have led the Bundesliga since the third matchday last season, have now earned two wins from two league matches with nine goals scored.

They were in command from the start but had to wait until the 28th minute to take the lead with Serge Gnabry's powerful header from a Harry Kane cross.

They scored again on the stroke of halftime through Luis Diaz' second league goal of the season.

Bayern looked to have put the game to bed when France international Michael Olise made it 3-0 three minutes after the restart.

But Augsburg were not done and pulled a goal back in the 53rd through Kristijan Jakic before Mert Komur struck again 14 minutes from time.

Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time after clashing with Bayern's Sacha Boey.









