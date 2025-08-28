Lionel Messi brace lifts Inter Miami into Leagues Cup final

A brace from the returning Lionel Messi propelled Inter Miami into the final of the Leagues Cup with a 3-1 victory over Orlando City.



The Argentine's late flurry spurred a come-from-behind win for the Herons in what was just Messi's second appearance in two weeks as he battles a hamstring injury.



After a combative opening half, Orlando opened the scoring through Marco Pasalic just before the break.



The scoreboard remained the same through much of the second period until a red card to David Brekalo in the 75th minute opened a window for Miami.



Messi duly took advantage, tying the game with a penalty just two minutes later.



The 38-year-old picked up his second in the 88th minute, finishing off an assist from Jordi Alba to put Miami ahead.



Telasco Segovia then combined with Luis Suarez to add the finishing touch in the first minute of stoppage time.



Miami, who won the tournament in 2022, will face either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders in the final on Sunday.



