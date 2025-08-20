Salah wins record 3rd PFA player of the year award

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) player of the year on Tuesday, becoming the first player to win the award three times.

The 33-year-old beat teammates Alexis Mac Allister, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Arsenal's Declan Rice to win the award.

Salah, who won the accolade in 2018 and 2022 as well, played a key role in Liverpool's league title last season, finishing 10 points ahead of runners-up Arsenal. He was the Premier League's top scorer with 29 goals and contributed 18 assists.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, he has scored 244 goals, moving up to third on the club's all-time scorers list.

The PFA also named Aston Villa's 23-year-old midfielder Morgan Rogers as young player of the year.

"This very special award hits different when we have an important trophy to go along with it," Salah said in a statement. "Being champions is what matters and we will fight to do it again this season. I am incredible grateful to the players who voted for me."





