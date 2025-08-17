'We came here and delivered' - Bayern upbeat after Super Cup win

Bayern Munich approach Friday's Bundesliga start with confidence after winning the German Super Cup and new man Luis Diaz among the scorers.



Bayern Munich are confident for the start of the Bundesliga after a short pre-season by winning the German Super Cup 2-1 at VfB Stuttgart for an early statement.



"We came here and delivered," coach Vincent Kompany said, with midfielder Joshua Kimmich adding: "Today it was about a title but also showing that we're here."



Harry Kane opened the scoring and newly-signed Luis Diaz got the second but Bundesliga champions Bayern also needed several big saves from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer before German Cup winners Stuttgart struck in stoppage time from Jamie Leweling on Saturday night.



"That's how we wanted to start the season, with a good feeling and a title. It was a short summer break but we've worked hard. But the way we played today was good," Kane said.



Neuer's saves included one against Nick Woltemade, who is sought by Bayern but Stuttgart have insisted that this case is closed now.



That leaves Diaz is the only new man up front via his €75 million ($88 million) arrival from Liverpool, while Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman and Mathys Tel have all left and Jamal Musiala is injured long-ter

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund would not rule out more transfers before the window closes on September 1 - which could fuel further Woltemade speculation despite Stuttgart's stance.



Apart from his goal, Colombian Diaz had a mixed performance but Bayern were still satisfied.



Neuer named Diaz "dangerous and unpredictable" and Freund praised "how hard-working he is.



"I think that's a very important point throughout the season, that he's a player who works very, very hard and can still make a decisive impact up front."

Bayern's pre-season lasted a mere 17 days after their engagement in the Club World Cup, and they start the Bundesliga title defence on Friday against RB Leipzig.



"There are definitely lots of things we can do better. We made some needless mistakes with the ball today," midfielder Leon Goretzka said.



"As Bayern, you go into the season with maximum ambitions and goals. Given the short pre-season, we know we'll have to suffer a bit here and there to get to the right fitness level over the course of a few games. But when we do the basics, we're tough to beat."



Neuer said: "You didn't sense any tiredness with us. We were always the better team in our pre-season games. We want to take that into the league."



Kompany added that "moaning dosen't help" regarding the short pre-season and that Saturday's victory was "a good first step."



Kimmich did also not want to look too far ahead when he said: "There's no sense yet talking about other titles. We'll now focus on Friday. We want to win another match there."



